IMPD: 3 shot, 1 confirmed dead on northside

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an incident Saturday afternoon in which three people were shot and one person confirmed dead.

The person deceased and one of the three people, in serious condition, were involved in an incident that occurred on the 3500 block of Kinnear Ave.

The third person shot was taken to the hospital and said to be in serious condition. It is unconfirmed if the third person shot is in connection with the Kinnear Ave. incident or not.

IMPD is working to confirm all of the preliminary details of the investigation as soon as possible.