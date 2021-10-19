IMPD police horse retires after 16 years; heads to brighter pasture to help abuse victims

An IMPD officer bids farewell to Cody, who served the department for 16 years.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department celebrated the retirement of a patrol veteran on Tuesday afternoon not with cake and ice cream, but with his favorite treat — apples and carrots.

Cody the police horse has served with distinction as a member of the IMPD Mounted Patrol Unit for 16 years. In that time, Cody has partnered with his fellow, non-hoofed officers to assist with crowd control and protection, act as an ambassador to downtown visitors, welcome dignitaries and march in parades.

“He’s a staple,” said IMPD Sgt. Tyneka Sperry. “He’s stable, confident, you can rely on him no matter what. He was our lesson horse the last couple of years, so it’s a really big loss for our unit, but it’s also wonderful that he’s going to such a great home and he deserves that after so many years of good service to us.”

Cody will spend his well deserved retirement at Amitola Care Farm, a nature-based wellness center in Mooresville.

At the care farm, Cody will continue bringing joy to others as he’s used in therapy to help women and children who have been victims of abuse.

“Cody is a sweet and loving horse and his demeanor will be amazing for such a loving, caring way of doing therapy for kids and women,” Sperry said.

“We look forward to watching him succeed where he’s going to be and happy that he’s going there… but (we’re) sad too,” she added.

Those who want to lend support to Cody’s new role and Amitola Care Farm can make donations here.