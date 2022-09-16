INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect in Friday morning’s deadly shooting outside of a daycare was shot by police Friday in downtown Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Around 10:30 a.m., police were called to 10th Street and Delaware Street after someone reported seeing a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle involved in the daycare shooting that left one woman dead on the near west side.

Officers responded and found the vehicle. Shortly after, an officer-involved shooting occurred, and a man was shot, IMPD said. Police added that he was taken to the hospital and is awake and breathing.

No officers were injured.

IMPD said there is no active threat to the public at this time.

The public is asked to avoid the area. IMPD said Delaware Street between 10th and St. Joseph Street will be closed off for the next few hours as officers investigate the incident.

Police noted that several firearms were found during the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

Daycare shooting

A woman died in a shooting outside a daycare on the near west side Friday morning.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 7:20 a.m. to West 10th Street and North Holmes Avenue.

Police found a woman who’d been shot multiple times at the location. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was dropping off children at the daycare and there were multiple witnesses, police said. Investigators said some of the children may have seen what happened.

It happened outside Charity Church Childhood Center.

Police described the shooting as a “directed attack.” They received multiple descriptions of the gunman and his vehicle.

Children at the daycare were being released through the back entrance. Parents were being contacted to come pick up their children, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Matt Adams contributed to this story.