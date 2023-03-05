INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and critically wounded on the west side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of a person shot at 852 Chapelwood Boulevard around 7:30 Sunday evening.

Officers found a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound upon arrival. Officers on the scene said the victim had been transported to IU West Hospital by their family for medical treatment.

The victim’s age has not been confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.