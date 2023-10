INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a shooting Monday morning on the city’s southeast side.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot around 5:59 a.m. in the 5900 block of Riva Ridge Drive and found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, one person has been detained.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.