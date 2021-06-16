IMPD: Person in critical condition shows up at east side hospital with gunshot wound

INDIANAPOLIS — A person in critical condition showed up at an Indianapolis hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to 1500 N. Ritter Avenue — where Community Hospital East is located — on a report of a walk-in person shot.

IMPD says the person shot is listed in critical condition.

It is unclear at this time where the shooting happened.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.