IMPD: Person found dead under ‘suspicious’ circumstances at nursing home

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was found dead under “suspicious” circumstances Wednesday morning at a nursing home on Indianapolis’ south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD added that one person has been detained as detectives investigate.

Police were called to Homestead Healthcare Center at 7465 Madison Ave. at about 5:30 a.m. after someone was found dead inside a room.

Homestead Healthcare is owned by Communicare, an Ohio-based company with several facilities in Indianapolis. As of Wednesday morning, the operator has not yet responded to a request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.