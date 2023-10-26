Update (9:10 p.m.)

According to an update from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Thursday evening, officers arrested 48-year-old Htan Khai for his alleged role in the incident. Officials said Khai was arrested for DUI-causing death and resisting law enforcement.

Original Story:

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles that left one person dead on Indy’s south side Thursday afternoon.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched Thursday around 3:26 p.m. to the 8200 block of Madison Avenue in response to a personal injury accident.

IMPD said one of the drivers involved in the accident allegedly tried to flee the scene of the crash and was later brought into custody by officers. IMPD attributed the quick detainment of the individual to the assistance they received from community members who spoke with officers after they arrived to the scene.

The second driver died shortly after arriving at an area hospital.

IMPD said the driver who reportedly tried to leave the scene of the crash will have their blood drawn, which is standard protocol whenever there is a serious vehicle accident involving an injury or death.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.