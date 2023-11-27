INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being found shot near Indy’s southwest side Monday night, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police.

Deputies with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department were initially dispatched to 8411 Windfall Lane, an address based in Camby, after receiving reports that a person had been shot. Deputies arrived and found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was brought to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, IMPD said.

IMPD said preliminary information indicates the shooting originally took place in the 8400 block of Becks Mill Lane, falling into IMPD’s jurisdiction.

The incident remains under investigation as IMPD robbery detectives are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.