IMPD: Person arrives at Riley Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds

INDIANAPOLIS — A person arrived at Riley Hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition after being shot, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to Riley Hospital, located at 705 Riley Hospital Drive.

Officers arrived to find a person with an apparent gunshot wound. Police have not yet commented on the person’s age.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

