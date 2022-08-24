INDIANAPOLIS — No injuries have been reported in an officer-involved shooting that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating on Indy’s east side.

IMPD said that the incident happened in the 2900 block of Carnaby Street. No officers were injured and IMPD said there was no indication that anyone else was hit.

Investigators are actively looking for at least one suspect in connection with the incident.

The public has been asked to avoid the area of Cheswick Village and Briergate Apartments at this time.

Both of those complexes are off of Carnaby Street near the intersection with East 30th Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.