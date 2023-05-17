INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD East District officers got their chance to be cowboys overnight Tuesday during a late night call.

This time it wasn’t about a person, but the big city cops were called by a concerned citizen who found a horse that escaped its stable around 25th and German Church Road. The caller stated the stallion was trotting along the area and wanted officers to help wrangle it back in and take it to safety.

IMPD says late shift East District officers responded to the call, as Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) was on the way. The officers were able to use their “hidden skills” to corral the horse until animal control authorities and the owner arrived on scene.

On a Facebook post IMPD captioned the image, “You just never know what you might encounter as a big city cop in Indianapolis. Great job officers… now you have a story to tell for the ages. “