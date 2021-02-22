IMPD officers’ tourniquet likely saved teen’s life following Adams Street murders

INDIANAPOLIS — Without the quick actions of two IMPD officers, the lone survivor of the horrific Adams Street fatal shooting might not be alive today.

Nearly a month has passed since a 17-year-old allegedly shot and killed his own family members inside their near northeast side home.

IMPD officers Lucas Riley and Carl Chandler initially found the surviving 15-year-old brother not far from the scene of the tragic shooting.

“We saw blood all over a residence, side of the house,” Chandler said. “Then, at that point, we started running over just to make sure the person was okay and see what was going on. When we approached him, he was shot in the arm, and he was bleeding out.”

Chandler and Riley, who had just started patrolling the streets two months prior to the shooting, quickly applied a tourniquet to stop the boy from bleeding out.

“It felt good because he was pretty young,” Chandler said. “We were just fortunate that we could get there in time while he was still conscious and stop the bleed. It was a lot of blood. It felt good because he was so young.”

Every IMPD officer is trained by Indianapolis EMS to use a tourniquet to administer life-saving care, especially for people who have been shot.

“When people have injury and they’re bleeding severely from a larger artery, the sooner that we can stop that bleeding, the better chance that their life will be saved,” IEMS Chief Dr. Dan O’Donnell said.

The morning of the Adams Street murders, O’Donnell said the tourniquet likely saved the surviving victim’s life because the scene was not safe for IEMS crews to immediately enter.

IEMS, IMPD and the Indianapolis Fire Department all carry tourniquets. This way, they can help keep people alive until medics can begin their work.