UPDATE: IMPD officer, female shot on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and a female were shot on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the Harrison Terrace apartments in the 1800 block of Edinburge Square, which is just southwest of 21st Street and North Franklin Road, around 2:50 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.

IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey provided an update at the scene: “Short time ago district officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the apartment behind us. When the officers arrived, they went up to the apartment. At that time, shots were fired. During those shots, one of our officers was shot and also a female victim inside the house. Both were transported to hospitals.”

IMPD is not releasing any information about their conditions or identities at this time.

Our crews at the scene saw people being detained, but police have not said whether the shooter is in custody.

Fellow officers are being advised not to go to the hospital.

We will update this story when more information is available.