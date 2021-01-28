IMPD officer, semi involved in crash on south side at County Line Road

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer was involved in a crash involving a semi on the south side Thursday morning.

It happened at S. Meridian at County Line Road around 6:30 a.m. That part of Meridian is also known as State Road 135.

As of 7:45 a.m., the officer’s vehicle has been towed.

A fuel spill happened as a result of the crash, so the cleanup took a bit longer.

The eastbound lanes of County Line Road were blocked while crews clear the scene.

We have not confirmed yet whether anyone was hurt in the crash.