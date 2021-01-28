IMPD officer, semi involved in crash on south side at County Line Road

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer was involved in a crash involving a semi on the south side Thursday morning.

It happened at S. Meridian at County Line Road around 6:30 a.m. That part of Meridian is also known as State Road 135.

As of 7:45 a.m., the officer’s vehicle has been towed.

A fuel spill happened as a result of the crash, so the cleanup took a bit longer.

The eastbound lanes of County Line Road were blocked while crews clear the scene.

We have not confirmed yet whether anyone was hurt in the crash.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News