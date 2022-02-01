IMPD officer receives probation for punching Shortridge High student

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer who was captured on video punching a high school student has been sentenced to 363 days probation for official misconduct.

A jury in November convicted Robert Lawson of official misconduct, perjury and false informing, but the latter two charges were vacated by a judge Monday.

Jurors found that he made a false statement while under oath about the circumstances surrounding his confrontation with the student.

Lawson was videotaped hitting the 17-year-old male student in 2019 outside Shortridge High School. The video was posted on social media.

DISCLAIMER: The following is video taken from across the street during the incident.

According to a FOX59 report from 2019, the student’s attorney says Lawson became angry when a student protested how an officer handled a fight at the school earlier in the day.

Lawson has been suspended without pay since the August 2019 incident.