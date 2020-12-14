IMPD officer pays out of pocket to replace woman’s stolen wagon

IMPD officers buys a cart for a woman whose wagon was stolen from her shed. (Photo courtesy of the IMPD East Facebook page)

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman on the east side has a new set of wheels thanks to Indianapolis police.



Officers were called to an 81-year-old woman’s home for a report of a red Radio Flyer wagon stolen from her shed.

She used the wagon to transport her groceries.

According to the IMPD East District’s Facebook page, the officer took the report knowing that the wagon would probably never be seen again.

He then used his own money to buy her a new cart for her groceries.

The woman told the officer he made everything all better again.