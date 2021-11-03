IMPD officer involved in police-action shooting; slightly injured by attacking dog

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were involved in a police-action shooting late Tuesday night on the city’s east side.

Shortly before midnight, metro police were called to the 100 block of Villa Ave. on a report of a disturbance. During the investigation, a dog charged an IMPD officer. That officer fired their service weapon, striking the dog. The gunfire also hit a person trying to wrangle the animal, according to a police spokesperson.

The dog was declared deceased at the scene. Police have not disclosed the nature of the gunshot victim’s wound. They were transported to a local hospital in what police say is good condition.

The metro police officer involved in the gun incident sustained minor injuries from a dog bite. That officer was treated on-scene and was not transported to the hospital.

IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team is at the shooting scene investigating the circumstances that led to the officer’s use of a weapon.