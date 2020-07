INDIANAPOLIS — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is being highlighted for helping a family get back on the road after a flat tire, the IMPD Northwest District tweeted Sunday.

According to the district, the officer — a lieutenant — stopped and helped the family, who was on their way to a vacation.

“Doing a simple deed like this for the community reminds us all exactly why we signed up for this job – Simply just to help,” IMPD Northwest District’s tweet said.

An IMPD Lieutenant rolled up his sleeves & helped a family get back on the road to vacation after a flat tire. Doing a simple deed like this for the community reminds us all exactly why we signed up for this job – Simply just to help. #CommunityPartnership #TheGreatNorthwest pic.twitter.com/jYM4jkMPYN — IMPD NW District (@IMPDNW) July 11, 2020