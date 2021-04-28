Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

IMPD: Motorcycle crash on northwest side kills 1

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly overnight crash that killed one male motorcyclist.

Police were sent to a crash at W. 38th St and Michigan Rd around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An officer on scene told us a man on a motorcycle was riding ahead of another group of motorcyclists when he rear ended a vehicle. He was believing to be going over the speed limit before the crash.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with complaints of pain.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News