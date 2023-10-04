INDIANAPOLIS — A monkey is currently loose on Indy’s far east side, according to Indianapolis police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that two officers were dispatched around 6:38 p.m. to the 500 block of Ironridge Court after receiving calls about a monkey that had escaped a residence near Ironridge Court off of S. Mitthoefer Road.

IMPD confirmed that some minor injuries have been reported. However, it is unclear if this was caused by bites.

Animal control officers also responded.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.