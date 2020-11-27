IMPD: Man in critical condition in overnight shooting at family gathering

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting during a family gathering that left a man in critical condition.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called around midnight to the 900 block of  W. 30th Street.

A man had been shot in the stomach during a family gathering, police said. The victim ran to a neighboring porch to ask for help.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. IMPD said the family is cooperating with the investigation.

