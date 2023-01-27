INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hit by a vehicle Friday on the northeast side of Indianapolis, IMPD confirmed.

Police responded to the 6400 block of E. 75th Street, near 75th and Binford Boulevard, around 6:30 a.m.

A man was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

At last check, the man is in critical condition at a local hospital.

This story is developing and will be updated when we receive more information.