INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died early Sunday morning after being battered in downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were dispatched on Sunday at approximately 3:17 a.m. to the 50th block of W. South St. on a report of a person down. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male on the ground with injuries consistent with trauma.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim has been identified as Marcel Huntemann.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective James Hurt at 317-327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated as information becomes available.