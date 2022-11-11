INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested for the murder of a woman Thursday on the east side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday.

Just before noon Thursday, police were called to the 3400 block of Grant Avenue on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics took her to the hospital, where she died shortly after arrival, said IMPD. She has since been identified as 40-year-old Eria Luberta Bankhead.

Police explained that officers were able to identify a vehicle that had fled the scene. They found the vehicle a few miles away, as well as a man — identified as Lee-Anthony Hubbard — who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

IMPD said detectives determined Hubbard to be the suspect and arrested him for murder. The police department noted that Hubbard and Bankhead knew each other, and all parties involved in the incident have been accounted for.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final decision on charges.

Anyone with further information about this incident should call detective Michael Condon at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Michael.Condon@indy.gov. The public can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.