INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested on firearm-related offenses for the third time in just over one year.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department attributed the arrest of Wendell Curley, 28, to a tip that was sent in July to officers serving on its Violent Crime Task Force and Violence Reduction Teams. The tip eventually resulted in the arrest of Curley after detectives set up surveillance to catch the suspect.

IMPD said detectives watched as Curly allegedly participated in multiple narcotics transactions from his vehicle. According to a police report, officers initiated a traffic stop on Curley’s vehicle on W. 29 Street and N. Illinois Street on Oct. 5.

Curley complied with instructions from officers as he exited the vehicle and allegedly told them he had a firearm in his possession, IMPD said.

At one point during the conversation, IMPD said that Curley reportedly told officers outside his vehicle that “he never goes anywhere without his pistol.” IMPD said the firearm recovered from Curley was reported as being stolen.

Officers arrested Curley on preliminary charges of illegal possession of a handgun by a prohibited person, invasion of privacy, fake plates and operating a vehicle without ever having received a license.

IMPD said Curley had previously been arrested in March of last year on the city’s near northwest side for criminal recklessness for allegedly shooting a firearm into a building, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

One month later, Curley was arrested again on dealing and possession charges related to methamphetamine, carrying a handgun without a license, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief, dealing in and possession of marijuana, and carrying a handgun without a license.