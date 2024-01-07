INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested for his alleged role in an aggravated assault shooting.

According to a press release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 32-year-old Jomal Tyler has been preliminarily charged with attempted murder.

Tyler is connected to a shooting that occurred in the 2900 block of N Euclid Ave just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Officers that responded to the scene found an adult female with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, per IMPD.

Police reported that the victim was transported from the scene to an area hospital in critical condition. IMPD did not provide an update on the victim’s condition in their press release Sunday evening.

Tyler’s booking photo was not available at the time of this article’s publication. Tyler’s first court date has not been set yet.