INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man accused of playing a role in the death of a pizza delivery driver.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said detectives made an arrest Tuesday in the homicide of 57-year-old Steve Flynn. IMPD said it is withholding the 33-year-old suspect’s identity at this time “for investigative reasons.” Police also have not announced charges but said they expect to release further details in the coming days.

Flynn was shot at about 11 p.m. on March 30 in the 1400 block of North Priscilla Avenue — near 16th and Arlington on the city’s east side. Flynn was in critical condition when medics took him to the hospital, where he died.

“So, he delivered a pizza around 11 that turned out to be an abandoned house,” explained Flynn’s brother, Kevin. “He got out of his car, he was shot at close range. They took the pizza and the car, drove up to an area around 30th and Arlington and left him there to die, and it’s just very sad.”

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov. The public can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.