(5/20/23): Update: Caroline has been found and is safe.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old woman.

Caroline Logsdon is described as a 5’7″, 160-pound woman with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on Saturday, May 20 around 6800 Fox Lake Ct. near W. 79 St. and I-465. Caroline was last seen driving a 2020 white Subaruru with an Indiana license plate BAMAKKG.

Detectives believe the same vehicle may have been spotted in downtown Chicago the same day she was reported missing.

Anyone with information about this woman’s location is asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, call 911 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).