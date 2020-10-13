IMPD looking for help with investigation into hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a driver struck a bicyclist and fled the scene Thursday morning.

The IMPD said the crash happened around 9:10 a.m. Thursday in the area of South Sherman Drive and Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive. When police arrived, they learned that a driver in an SUV hit a bicycle before fleeing the scene.

The bicyclist suffered devastating injuries from the crash and remains in the hospital in grave condition as of the time of this report.

The vehicle involved in the crash was traveling east on English Avenue and turned north on S. Sherman Drive before the crash. The vehicle is described as a gold or tan late 1990’s to early 2000’s Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon. It has after-market wheels, oversized side mirrors and a distinct scoop or raised area in the center of the hood.

The suspect vehicle’s hood has a distinct scoop or raised area in the center. (Photo//IMPD)

The wheels on the suspect vehicle are after market; the side mirrors are over-sized or “tow mirrors” (photo//IMPD)

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the IMPD Hit and Run Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.