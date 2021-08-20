IMPD looking for help identifying person of interest in death investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for help identifying a person of interest in a recent death investigation.

The IMPD said detectives are investigating a death that happened in the 2200 block of E. 52nd Street on August 14. Just after 7 a.m. officers responded to the area and found a woman who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police were able to get video of a person of interest in the case. They are looking for help identifying them.

Anyone who can identify this person or the incident is asked to contact Detective Charles Benner at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Charles.Benner@indy.gov.