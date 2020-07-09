IMPD looking for help identifying people near canal shooting site

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for help identifying some people that were in the area where a shooting happened early Sunday morning.

CBS4 previously reported that the shooting happened shortly before 3:30 Sunday morning in the 700 block of Canal Court. When police arrived, they found 24-year-old Jessica Doty-Whitaker suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

According to the victim’s family, the shooting started with an argument. Eventually, the two sides separated and walked away from each other, until witnesses claim the killer opened fire from a nearby bridge and ran away.

Homicide detectives have video from the area that shows multiple people in the area when the shooting happened. Detectives want to speak to anyone who was on the canal around the time of the shooting.

Just one week earlier, two people were shot on the same part of the canal. During one of those shootings, a 14-year-old identified as Curtis White Junior died during what police describe as an attempted armed robbery.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).