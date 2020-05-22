IMPD looking for help identifying people in shooting investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for help identifying two people in connection with a homicide investigation.

The IMPD released a surveillance video connected with a deadly shooting in the 4400 block of East Michigan Street on May 17. 43-year-old Pablo Rodriguez died in the shooting.

The department is looking for help identifying two people depicted in the video. Detectives want to talk to them about their roles in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting, or the identity of the people depicted in the video is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477.