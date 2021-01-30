IMPD looking for help finding missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapois Metropolitan Police Department is looking for help finding a woman who went missing Thursday.

The IMPD said Sara Marie Spurr was last seen Thursday in the 6700 block of Cordova Drive. Spurr is a 39-year-old white woman. She is 6′ tall and weighs around 180 pounds. She has brown hair with brown eyes.

Spurr was last seen wearing a dark grey zip-up jacket, black sweat pants and greyish blue Sperry Shoes. She also has tattoos on both her right arm and right leg.

The department is worried about Spurr’s wellbeing. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.