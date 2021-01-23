IMPD looking for help finding missing man

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for help finding a man who went missing Friday night.

The IMPD said Jesus Correa was last seen around 11 p.m. Friday night in the 200 block of South Villa Avenue. Correa is a 5’6″ Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans with royal blue tennis shoes. Family members say he left his winter coat behind and don’t know if he was wearing a hat.

The IMPD said Correa is autistic and does not know to get out of the cold. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or 317-327-3811.