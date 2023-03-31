INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for help finding a man who went missing over the weekend.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 26-year-old Luis Rodriguez was last seen Sunday, March 26 in the 1500 block of North Colorado Avenue. He may be in need of medical attention.

Rodriguez is described as 5’1″ tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He has black hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.