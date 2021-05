INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for help finding a missing child.

The IMPD said 10-year-old Laya Bailey was last seen in the 1400 block of Congress Avenue. She is described as 4′ tall, weighing approximately 60 pounds and has auburn hair. She was last seen wearing a blue/pink top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.