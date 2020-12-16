IMPD looking for help finding missing child, man

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for help finding a 10-year-old and a 86-year-old who went missing Tuesday morning.

The IMPD said 10-year-old Jaylen Averyheart and 86-year-old George Allen were last seen around 7 a.m. Tuesday on Indy’s southwest side.

Jaylen is 5’2″ tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. The IMPD said he is autistic and non-verbal. George is a family friend. He is 5’7″tall, weighs approximately 156 pounds, and is bald with brown eyes.

George is driving a 2004 silver Honda Accord Indiana plate #662DLA. Jaylen was last seen wearing grey Marvel Avengers pajamas, blue/white Nike shoes, and navy-blue coat with fur around the collar. Jaylen also wears blue framed glasses.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.