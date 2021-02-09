IMPD finds missing 10-year-old boy safely

UPDATE: The boy has been found safe. The article has been updated to remove identifying information.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for help after a 10-year-old boy went missing Tuesday evening.

The IMPD said the boy was last seen in the area by Chelsea Village Apartments around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He is a 10-year-old boy. He is 5’1″ tall and weighs approximately 115 lbs. He is believed to be wearing a blue coat and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.