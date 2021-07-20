IMPD kicks of new series of videos featuring body camera footage

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is kicking off a new video series called Sworn to Serve. The series will use body camera footage and is meant to spotlight officers assisting the community.

From the time the body cameras were acquired last year until now, IMPD has mainly released footage of critical incidents like police shootings.

The goal of the new series of video releases is to show officers in a positive light.

Stepping out of his squad car in early June, an IMPD officer confronted a man sitting in the middle of the intersection at 38th and Franklin.

After nearly 4 minutes, a second IMPD officer arrived on the scene.

Following several more minutes of peaceful negotiation, eventually, the man whose identity is being concealed in the video agreed to get up and leave the street.

“So, we’re hoping people see exactly what they expect from us. Officers treated the man with respect. They used de-escalation tactics,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

Because officers believed the man to be suffering a mental episode, they placed him in handcuffs and took him to the hospital for evaluation without the incident turning violent.

“This situation came from a peer officer who said the officers did a great job. We want to recognize that,” said Foley.

“In order to gain respect in the community, they need to show both sides,” said Reverend David Greene with the Concerned Clergy.

In addition to the Sworn to Serve series, Reverend Greene insists IMPD also needs to remain consistent and transparent with the release of videos where officer’s actions may raise concerns.

“Those things, in order for them to work, you have to see pros and cons. You have to see positive and negative so that we can learn from it,” said Greene.

“Our focus is going to be on the positive interactions our officers have, but again being transparent, we’ve had numerous requests for body camera footage. Those are going to continue to be available,” said Foley.

IMPD hopes to spotlight a new video every month.

Anyone who wants access to any other body camera footage not part of the series can still submit the proper release forms.