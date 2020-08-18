IMPD K9 Officer uses social media platform to surprise young Meijer employee with check

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD K9 Officer Molly Groce and her K9 Lando have over 74,000 Instagram followers. Officer Groce recently used her platform for a pay it forward challenge to surprise a deserving Meijer employee.

Officer Groce recently noticed Caleb Harris helping an elderly gentleman who Harris said is blind and is a frequent shopper at the store where he works. She noticed he even helped the man load the groceries into the his vehicle.

Groce put a call out on social media for donations to pay Harris’ kindness forward. Social media followers helped raise $4,700 in 48 hours! She surprised Harris with it Sunday.

Harris said he plans to use the money to purchase a vehicle to get himself to work and school. He plans to give some of it to his Church and the rest to his parents. His mom is currently battling breast cancer.

Last month, K9 Lando’s social media followers raised $1,500 for a deserving waitress. They presented it to her as a tip for her service. You can connect with Officer Groce and K9 Lando on K9 Lando’s Instagram account, @K9_Lando317.