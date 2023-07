INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was injured in what police are calling an accidental shooting on Indy’s south side Friday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched around 4:27 p.m. to the 4900 block of Sunscape Circle on reports of a person who was shot.

Officers arrived and found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was last reported to be in stable condition.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.