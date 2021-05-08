IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s northeast side

IMPD responding to a fatal shooting in the Lake Castleton Apartment Complex.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred just after 5 o’clock Saturday morning on the city’s northeast side.

IMPD officers responded to the 7100 block of Constitution Drive in the Lakeside Apartment Complex on reports of a person shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was originally in critical condition. Shortly after, he was pronounced deceased.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

