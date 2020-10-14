IMPD investigation continues after September shooting victim dies

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) announced a homicide investigation Wednesday after a shooting victim died Tuesday.

IMPD said police responded to a report of two people shot on the on 1700 block of E. 34th St. on Wednesday, September 23, around 3:40 p.m.

Officers arrived to the city’s near northeast side and found two victims inside of a parked vehicle parked, and medics took one victim to the hospital in critical condition.

The second victim was also taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

IMPD confirmed the first victim listed as critical condition died Tuesday, October 13.

An investigation by homicide detectives began with the assistance of the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency.

Authorities said the Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death, and will release the victim’s name once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477), or visit CrimeTips.org to submit an anonymous web tip.