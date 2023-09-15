INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a woman was found dead on the city’s northeast side Friday night.

IMPD officers responded around 5:21 p.m. to the 3800 block of Breen Drive in response to a death investigation. An adult female was found at the location and pronounced dead by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services.

IMPD confirmed an investigation is underway to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the death.

No other information related to the death investigation was shared by IMPD Friday night.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.