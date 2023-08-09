INDIANAPOLIS, — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning crash on Indy’s east side that left one person critically injured.

Officers responded to a crash at a Valero gas station on Michigan Street and Sherman Drive just before 5 a.m. IMPD revealed that a vehicle struck a gas pump and caught on fire.

At least one person was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, and another driver remained at the scene cooperating with investigators, police said. That driver was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw.

IMPD investigates two-vehicle crash near Indy’s east side. Photo by FOX59 photojournalist Marcus Collins IMPD investigates two-vehicle crash near Indy’s east side. Photo by FOX59 photojournalist Marcus Collins

IMPD says Sherman was closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

