IMPD investigating two separate shootings within half hour

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police responded to two shootings within a half hour in Indianapolis on Saturday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, two separate shooting investigations occurred within 30 minutes of one another on Indy’s west and northwest sides between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The first investigation occurred in the 2900 block of Collier Street in a residential neighborhood located near Lynhurst 7th and 8th Grade Center.

Police say a man was shot in the waist and was listed as “awake and breathing.” The shooting is not believed to have occurred on Collier Street, police add, but instead at another, currently unknown location.

The second shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Bridgefield Drive in a residential neighborhood just north of W. 46th Street not far from Eagle Creek Elementary School.

Police say this shooting was a result of a domestic disturbance where a wife shot her husband in the head. The man survived the shooting, however, and wasn’t listed in either serious nor critical condition.

Anyone with information about either of the shootings can contact police or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.