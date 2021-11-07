IMPD investigating Sunday morning shooting downtown that leaves two men injured

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two men were shot downtown Indianapolis early Sunday morning by an unknown suspect.

Police say the suspect shot a handgun at the two male victims in their twenties in the parking lot near the Slippery Noodle Inn by the intersection of Meridian and South Street around 1:30 just before daylight savings time.

The two men were taken to nearby hospitals and were last listed in stable condition.

The area was crowded at the time of the shooting as many park nearby to visit the bars and clubs along Meridian Street. Police say stray bullets hit one car and blood stained others.

IMPD says they regularly patrol the area heavily on the weekends especially and were able to respond moments after the shots were fired as many officers stationed nearby heard the volley and came running.

“We could hear the shots from where we were at down at the bars, so immediately all of the IMPD officers that were working on Meridian Street came down here to this location,” IMPD East District Nightwatch Captain Kimberly Young said. “What we’ve tried to do as far as… while we’re down here and have a heavy police presence, is we try to keep the community safe.”

City leaders have often maintained that downtown Indianapolis is safer than other neighborhoods in the city.

Mayor Joe Hogsett told CBS4 on Jun29, 2021

“Gun violence is a problem that we are facing,” Hogsett told reporters during a virtual briefing during a countywide COVID briefing, ”I want to reassure everyone on the call that Downtown remains the safest neighborhood in the city.”

IMPD wants your help to keep it that way.

“You know, we want everybody to come downtown, we want everybody to have a great time, but sometimes you know, after the flow and the bars closed, some may have some issues,” Young said. “But IMPD alone cannot keep the community safe. We need the help of everybody else to participate and be involved.”

Check back with CBS4 for updates on the status of the investigation as it unfolds.