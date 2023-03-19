INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating after a minor is left injured following a shooting on the city’s south side.

Officers tell us they were called to area near East Dudley Avenue for a report of a shooting. After arriving, they located one male juvenile, originally reported to be in critical condition. After arriving at Riley Hospital, we’re told hospital staff declared he was stable. Authorities add an additional juvenile was taken into custody as a suspect.

IMPD says the investigation into this incident is still active, and if you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.