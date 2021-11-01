Man shot in parking lot of Indianapolis south side gas station

The scene of a deadly shooting on S. Keystone Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is now dead after a shooting on the city’s south side according to Indianapolis police.

Just after 8 p.m. Monday, an IMPD officer was in the area of the 3600 block of South Keystone Avenue and heard gunshots.

A man who had been shot was found in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station.

Additional officers were called, and the victim was transported to the hospital. However, he later died from his injuries.

Police are speaking with a person of interest. They do ask that anyone in the area who may have seen or heard anything to come forward with that information.

You can contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.